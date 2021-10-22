Facelift for Chitown arts centre

BY TENDAI SAUTA

FEMALE visual artists at the Chitungwiza Arts Centre received an early Christmas gift on Thursday when South African based non-profit company Pathfinder Ubuntu handed over a newly constructed gazebo.

Pathfinder Ubuntu (NPC) who were represented by co-owners Shona Bradford and Jonathan “Jonny” Cohen pledged to install a solar power plant, drill and fit a borehole, supply three tons of raw stone material and tools, over 160 work suits, and food hampers.

“Our donation is a follow up to an already existing good-natured relationship and reciprocation between the Pathfinder Ubuntu (NPC) Hand Up Project and Chitungwiza Arts Centre. On behalf of our reliable buyers across the globe, we had a creative response to the COVID-19 difficulties through soliciting a USD $10 000 fund which was used to purchase 100 artworks at a cost of USD $100,” Bradford said.

“The innovation benefited 100 artists on the basis of quality and first come first saved criteria. The artworks were auctioned to international buyers world over at favourable profits and thus allowing PUNPC to come with a corporate responsibility of this magnitude.”

Chitungwiza Arts Centre chairperson, Kennedy Zano promised to create markets and linkages while sourcing resources to improve on work and wellbeing of the artists at the center.

“I am pleased with the plenty of gifts and commitments we have received today (Thursday). The gazebo shelter is a welcome development to women who in most cases worked either under a tree or squeezed in a corner at the already congested workplaces,” he said.

“Female artists at this centre received mentorship from their male counterparts who at times would run out of patience and resulting in creative continuity.”