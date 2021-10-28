FAB Ovation releases Chimdhudhudhu

BY SHARON SIBINDI

FAB OVATION band will have a double launch of its latest video Chimdhudhudhu on Friday and Saturday at Pan Afrika Restaurant and Tinkabell Restaurant, respectively in Harare.

At the two events that will be live-streamed on the FAB Ovation Facebook page, guests will be entertained by the band and guest artistes Alex Fairlie, Doc Simple, Ceri Evans and Lynette.

Band manager Brennan Wyngard told NewsDay Life & Style that Chimdhudhudhu is the second recording, after their debut Mixed Bag in 2017.

“Chimdhudhudhu is written by the band and lyrics done by Faith Wyngard. Our sound embraces many genres with Zimbabwean traditional flavours and an exciting blend of ethnic and western styles,” he said.

“It (Chimdhudhudhu) pays tribute to the strong motorcycle or biker community nationwide. This is where the legendary bike runs are not just a means of transport, but a time of gathering to celebrate their passion for the iron beasts.”

He said their compositions range from soulful love songs to rocking upbeat dance tunes that appeal to all music-lovers.

“As FAB Ovation we have performed widely in the country and have collaborated with local and international artists on various stages over the last few years,” he said.

FAB Ovation has staged performances at different stages such as Harare International Festival of the Arts, Miss Tourism Zimbabwe, Tumaini Festival and the Malawi Tisangalare Music Festival.

