Ex-health minister Obadiah Moyo acquitted

By Desmond Chingarande

Former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo who was accused of criminal abuse of office has been acquitted by the High Court.

Moyo who appeared before Justice Pisirayi Kwenda had his application for exception upheld.

The former health minister who was represented by advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara is now a free man after it was found out that the charges were not clear.

Zhuwarara had argued in his application for exception in terms of section 179 of the Criminal Procedure and evidence Act saying the framing of the State outline did not disclose an offence.

Zhuwarara further argued that the charges are not clear on how the former minister influenced the awarding of tender to Drax International when the tender procedures was done by the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe.

The State led by Garudzo Ziyadhuma however admitted that the charges were not clear and did not disclose how he influenced a tender procedure.