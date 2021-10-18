England given one-match stadium ban following unrest at Euro 2020 final

England have been ordered to play one match behind closed doors as a punishment for the unrest at Wembley Stadium during the Euro 2020 final.

Uefa also imposed a ban for a second game, which is suspended for two years. The Football Association was fined 100,000 euros (£84,560) for “the lack of order and discipline inside and around the stadium” for the game.

“Although we are disappointed with the verdict, we acknowledge the outcome of this Uefa decision,” said the FA.

Fans fought with stewards and police as they attempted to break into Wembley for the match on 11 July, which England lost to Italy on penalties.

Hundreds of fans got into Wembley for the showpiece without tickets after areas around the stadium became packed hours before the evening kick-off.

Many sat in the area reserved for players’ relatives.

The Metropolitan Police had said that 51 arrests were made connected to the final, with 26 of those made at Wembley.

“We condemn the terrible behaviour of the individuals who caused the disgraceful scenes in and around Wembley Stadium at the Euro 2020 final, and we deeply regret that some of them were able to enter the stadium,” added the FA.

“We are determined that this can never be repeated, so we have commissioned an independent review, led by Baroness Casey, to report on the circumstances involved.

“We continue to work with the relevant authorities in support of their efforts to take action against those responsible and hold them to account.”