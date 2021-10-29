Early X-mas cheer for Harare orphanage

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

ORPHANS at Rose and Sharon in Harare received an early Christmas cheer after Harmony Pre-Junior School yesterday donated food hampers, clothes and shoes.

Receiving the gifts, Rose and Sharon spokesperson Faith Musendeki said they were always in need of basic needs and the gesture by the school was a timely boost.

“We have more than 100 orphans here and we lack basic needs so the coming in of Harmony Pre-Junior School with these goods will assist us a lot,” she said.

Harmony Pre-Junior School director Rachale Chikoore said the school, which started operating in March this year, plans to donate to the orphanage annually.