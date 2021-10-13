Eagles delights in Alliance Health sponsorship

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

ZIMBABWE Cricket franchise Eagles believe their ground-breaking partnership with medical insurance giant Alliance Health will provide the perfect tonic for their teams as they seek to establish themselves as a dominant force on the domestic scene.

Eagles received a financial boost ahead of the upcoming season after Alliance Health unveiled a sponsorship package worth US$19 000 for the Harare-based side on Tuesday.

Alliance Health were the team’s away kit sponsor last season, but have now gone a step further with a new deal which will see them getting naming rights to all the franchise’ teams which will now be known as the Alliance Health Eagles.

Eagles franchise general manager Wonder Chisango said the naming rights partnership with Health Alliance, which is the first of its kind in local cricket, will go a long way in aiding the development of the sport in the province.

He said the sponsorship will create a conducive environment for the Eagles squad which is aiming for a successful season across all three formats.

“We commend Alliance Health for having had the foresight of joining forces with us and, thereby, advancing the development of the game in the province. The financial injection will also help the administration to expose players to additional materials that are over and above what they usually access. That will create an environment that will enhance performance thereby helping the teams reach their goals-that’s winning trophies,” Chisango said.

“As Eagles Cricket, we pride ourselves as the biggest brand in the country and our long-term objective is to become a true global cricket brand. Forging ties with Alliance Health, who have a reputation of offering 21st Century healthcare both in Zimbabwe and internationally; through fast, professional and personalised service, takes us closer to our desired goal,” he said.

Alliance Health general manager Millicent Banda said the partnership with Eagles is in line with their organisation’s passion for wellness through sport. “We are a health-conscious institution and we believe it is our mandate to support the advancement of wellness through sporting activities such as cricket,” Banda said.

“We are excited to come aboard with the naming rights to the Eagles franchise, we have been working with the Eagles since 2020 when we sponsored their travel kit last year, so this year we decided to take the sponsorship up a little bit more.

“As a brand, as a company, we believe in developing communities and we believe in nurturing healthy active communities,” Banda said.

The colourful ceremony also saw the unveiling of the new look 2021/22 playing shirts. Coached by national team assistant coach Stuart Matsikenyeri, the Eagles will be led on the field by experienced opening batsman Chamu Chibhabha, who has retained the captaincy.

Inform wicketkeeper-batsman Regis Chakabva will provide some much-needed experience in the side which has a number of upcoming stars such as rising star Wesley Madhevere and Richard Ngarava.

