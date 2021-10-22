Devotion Column: Understanding the new birth

Erasmus Makarimayi

LACK of appropriate There are many who attend church without knowledge of the finished work of Christ. It’s very common if you invite someone to church to hear something like; do you do deliverance at your church? Unfortunately, and regrettably both those who confirm that they are saved join the unsaved to convince themselves that they’re demonically possessed. Deliverance is one of the most misunderstood and controversial topics in Christianity is.

It’s so common these days to hear “born again believers” enrolling in classes of deliverance and breaking of altars and foundations. Please note that I have put born again believers in quotes.

Without beating about the bush, I shall be blunt from the outset. No other than deliverance or breaking of evil altars and foundations are needed for a born again believer. All that a believer needs is to know that confessing that Christ Jesus as Lord saved them and delivered them from the shackles of Satan. One simply has to know the truth and live the truth. At the point you are born again, that’s moving from spiritual death to spiritual life; it’s new birth and deliverance from Satan’s reign to the Kingdom of God. Let’s get it from the Scriptures in Ephesians 2:5-6, Amplified, “[5] Even when we were dead (slain) by [our own] shortcomings and trespasses, He made us alive together in fellowship and in union with Christ; [He gave us the very life of Christ Himself, the same new life with which He quickened Him, for] it is by grace (His favour and mercy which you did not deserve) that you are saved (delivered from judgment and made partakers of Christ’s salvation).[6]And He raised us up together with Him and made us sit down together [giving us joint seating with Him] in the heavenly sphere [by virtue of our being] in Christ Jesus (the Messiah, the Anointed One).”

There’s is a difference between deliverance and casting out demons or devils. At the point an unbeliever or a sinner confesses Jesus, she/he is moved from the kingdom of darkness (of Satan) to the kingdom of God. There’s no sitting on the fence or intermediary or transitional kingdom. The Bible in Colossians 1:12-14 states, “[12] Giving thanks unto the Father, which hath made us meet to be partakers of the inheritance of the saints in light: [13] Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son: [14] In whom we have redemption through his blood, even the forgiveness of sins.” Let’s break it down.

The Father, God, according to verse 12, has qualified us to partake of the inheritance in light not darkness. You have been made a saint. The qualification has already been made by Jesus. It doesn’t require a committee to declare you a saint. You’re, therefore, no longer in darkness, but in light. Verse 13 clarifies that you have been delivered from the power of darkness. Please note the word delivered. You have been translated or transferred to the kingdom of His Son, Jesus Christ. It’s a full translation or transfer. If God has already(note hath is past tense), delivered you, what more deliverance do you need? You’re redeemed by the blood of Jesus and your sins forgiven. This is what happened when you got born again. If this isn’t deliverance, then what’s deliverance? Beware of charlatans who will deliver you to their occultism.

When you get born again, you don’t suffer memory loss. You still remember your former being. Your mindset has to think the new way. Romans 12:2 puts it thus, “And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.” The renewing of the mind comes by reading the Bible and understanding and receiving the promises of the new creation. Some unscrupulous ministers take advantage of the gullible and play around the memory. The devil is conversant with your past and family history. The reality of new creation is a knowing and not abracadabra.

The fact that you’re are born again automatically means the old self has seized. This new being isn’t bound by generational curses. 2 Corinthians 5:17-18 reads, “[17] Therefore, if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new. [18] And all things are of God, who hath reconciled us to himself by Jesus Christ, and hath given to us the ministry of reconciliation.” The Bible clearly states that you now identify with Christ. For this new creation all things are of God. Old things are passed away. I repeat all things are of God not of your ancestors. You are in Christ not in your ancestors. Don’t waste your time digging up immaterial and non-existent innuendos.

If you are born again, there are no foundations or demonic altars or covenants that have a right over you. They only prowl on your ignorance to manipulate you and manifest through your naive permission. The Bible says in 1 Corinthians 3:11, “For other foundation can no man lay than that is laid, which is Jesus Christ.” If you’re a born again believer, your foundation is Jesus Christ. Tell me, does Jesus Christ suffer generational curses, evil altars or covenants? This Jesus Christ is in you. Your genealogy is God the Father and you in Christ Jesus. There is no space for generational curses.

You’re not condemned or cursed. Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

All Bible quotations are from the King James Version unless otherwise stated.

