Developing: Protesting war vets arrested

By Mirriam Mangwaya

POLICE in Harare have arrested more than 20 war veterans who were protesting against poor pension earnings.

The war veterans were part of dozens other war veterans who were demonstrating at Africa Unity Square on Tuesday.

In August this year, nine former liberation war combatants were arrested after staging a protest at finance minister Mthuli Ncube’s offices demanding an upward review of their earnings.

They were released without charge.