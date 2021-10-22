Decomposed body of woman found in Kariba

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

A DECOMPOSED body of a woman was found in a forest in Gache Gache area in Kariba on Wednesday with her face, legs and arms disfigured.

The woman, identified as Sibongile Ncube, is said to have died last week Friday while on her way to a fishing point where her husband operates from.

The body seemed to have been lying uncollected for at least five days and the police said investigations were underway to determine the cause of her death.

Police on Wednesday recovered the body and took it for postmortem following a request from the family who are suspecting foul play.

Ward 2 Kariba rural councillor, Kudzanai Makanyaire expressed shock at the incident, saying: “We are greatly shocked by the incident where this woman lost her life under mysterious circumstances.

“Her body has been taken by police for postmortem following the request by her family who are still shocked by her mysterious death. We are not yet sure when the body will be back for burial.”

He added: “As a community, we plead to wildlife authorities and councils through Campfire to react swiftly as we are having high cases of human and wildlife conflict in our area.

Last week, a fish monger, Robert Kazonde was killed by a crocodile in the same area while fishing.

Some parts of his body were found a few days following a combined search by authorities and residents.

