Daison spreads wings to music

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

POPULAR actor Steven “Daison” Kaitano’s dream to be a musician has come to fruition through his debut eight-track album Ndaireva set for release on October 15.

Daison rose to fame through the television series Mawoko Matema that was aired on ZBC-TV.

On the album, Daison is backed by Tanyaradzwa Katopa, who played Mai Maka.

The Humble Doves band leader told NewsDay Life & Style that although he was happy to see his dream come true, he was waiting for people’s reaction to his music.

“I am excited that I finished recording the album, but I will be very happy after seeing people’s reaction to my music.

I hope that it will not only excite music lovers, but also educate them,” he said.

Songs on the album are title track Ndaireva, Ndaitaura Naye, Ndega Ndega, Kufananidza, Mukwasha, Chimbwampengo, Kudzura Moyo and Nyika Yapanduka.

In Nyika Yapanduka the singer bemoans the erosion of culture.

“If you look, there are many sacred places that were profaned.

“These include Sana, Majiri Ngomakurira and Chinhoyi Caves, which are now places where people gather to have fun.

Traditionally children could not attend funerals, but nowadays you can see them in the body-viewing procession,” he said.

The artiste, who has also spread his wings to scriptwriting said he was working on a television series Tsine Mumhango which advocates against child marriage and gender-based violence.

