Cranborne Bullets in Chibuku quarter-finals

Manica Diamonds and Tenax yesterday aided Cranborne Bullets’ passage to the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup tournament following their share of points in a Group 3 match played at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare.

Cranbourne Bullets climbed to the top of the table on Saturday after their victory over Black Rhinos, who are second with seven points.

The 2-all result saw the two sides moving to seven points and they cannot catch up with Bullets.

They can still wrest second spot away from Rhinos.

Tenax opened the scoring account on 41 minutes through Taurai Gerald, who capitalised on a freekick at the edge of the box with his team going to the break sitting on a 1-0 lead.

Manica Diamonds equalised in 65 minutes courtesy of Tichaona Mabvura, who had come in as a substitute.

However, the stalemate only lasted two minutes as Simon Munemero netted with thunderbolt from the edge of the box to put Tenax in front again.

This was followed by Tichaona Mabvura’s tap in to restore parity and force a share of spoils.

In an interview after the game, Manica Diamonds coach Johannes Nhumwa cried foul over missed chances.

“We should have won the game, but our strikers failed us today, they had plenty of chances and they did not convert them into goals.

“Going to the last game we are now eyeing for nothing less than three points.”

Tenax coach Shadreck Mugurasawe said the outcome was fair.

“It was a fair result for both sides, we wanted a win unfortunately it did not come along.

“We went in front two times and failed to keep the leading scoreline.

“We now shift focus to the next game and hopefully we will win that one and by chance we can make it to the next round,” Mugurasawe said.

