Cowdray Park residents face health time bomb

BY PRESTIGE MUNTANGA

COWDRAY Park residents have appealed to Bulawayo City Council to prioritise completion of their sewer system before the rainy season to avert possible outbreaks of waterborne diseases in the area.

Some residents do not have proper ablution facilities at their homes and use pit latrines while others use septic tanks, which is a threat to their health during the rainy season as the area’s drainage system is often clogged.

Lucy Mpofu, a resident told Southern Eye that their lives were in danger as they were exposed to water-borne diseases during the rainy season.

“There is smell of human waste everywhere, and the roads are totally unusable. The situation is even worse at dumpsites,” she said.

Ward 8 councillor Kidwell Mujuru told Southern Eye that to avert disaster, council installed sewage pipes in three of the eight sections in the suburb.

“I am a Cowdray Park resident as well, and I know that the situation there is bad. The areas that have sewers are segment one, five and eight,” Mujuru said.

“We are working on installing sewage pipes in Cowdray Park, but our biggest challenge is funding. Currently, we do not have money, but government promised to assist us,” he said. Mujuru urged residents to pay their bills so that council can efficiently deliver services.

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe