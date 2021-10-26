Cop in soup for selling guns to armed robbers, poachers

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A POLICE officer arrested for allegedly selling firearms to armed robbers and poachers was yesterday arraigned before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi to answer to the charge.

The accused, David Fugao (44) of Ross Camp in Bulawayo, was remanded in custody to today for bail hearing.

Fugao allegedly dealt in firearms without a licence.

The court was told that on four occasions, between February 11, 2016, and April 3, 2018, Fugao bought firearms from Bulawayo Arms without a licence and used fake certificates to register them. The firearms were not recorded at the Central Firearms Registry for certification.

He sold or transferred the firearms to unknown persons despite not being registered as a firearms dealer.

