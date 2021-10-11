Chiefs rope in Sawu, Mbaiwa

BY FORTUNE MBELE

BULAWAYO Chiefs mean serious business on the local football scene as they have engaged Warriors’ legend Agent Sawu to take charge of their developmental side.

The side, which also has former Highlanders’ defender Anzlom Ndlovu as one of the coaches, will be registered in the Zifa Bulawayo Division Two League.

Club secretary Dumisani Mantula-Sibanda said given Sawu’s experience, the Zimbabwe Saints legend could also work with the senior team head coach, Portuguese national Nilton Terroso, if he sees it fit.

Terroso arrived in the country last week and will be officially unveiled to journalists this week.

“Agent Sawu is now part of the technical team at Bulawayo Chiefs. He takes charge of our developmental side which will play in Division Two and will be a feeder to the senior team. Sawu will be working with Anzlom Ndlovu, who has always been in the structures,” Sibanda said.

“With Sawu’s qualifications, people might see him on the senior team’s bench, depending on what the coach (Terosso). The coach is free to say who he wants to work with. (Abraham) Mbaiwa comes in as the club’s fitness trainer.”

Sawu is a holder of an English FA International Coaching Licence, equivalent to the Uefa B.

Terroso was supposed to bring in an unnamed foreign assistant, who tested positive for

COVID-19.

He will still come in and will work alongside two other assistants, Mark Mathe and Farai Tawachera, and goalkeepers’ coach Nkosiyazi Ncube.

“One of our objectives is that we don’t want to be relegated. We want to have better performance and be competitive at every level and on everything that is on offer,” Sibanda said.

“We believe that we cannot be centred on one person, we believe in a collective effort. We were clear when we engaged Mathe, that he will double up as an analyst.

“We have also established a women’s team that we want to compete in the Bulawayo league before it goes national as we take into consideration our budgets. It is not clear when other leagues will start playing.”

He added: “We are hoping that everything goes according to plan and we meet our budgetary requirements and contribute positively to the development of football in the country.”

The women’s team will be coached by Evans Netha and former Mighty Warriors’ defender Nobuhle Majika.

