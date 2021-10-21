Chibuku Super Cup: only 2000 fully vaccinated fans to be allowed into venues: SRC

BY FORTUNE MBELE

THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has granted a special waiver for only 2000 fully vaccinated football fans into the Chibuku Super Cup venues for the remaining matches.

In a statement, the SRC said all spectators are to bring proof of vaccination and positive identification.

“All spectators, in Zone 3 and Zone 4, to have been vaccinated and bring their vaccination cards and positive identification to the match venue for inspection. Standard zoning of the stadium to separate the players, technical staff and others in the teams’ bio-secure bubbles, to be enforced. Allocation of spectators to respective bays to be arranged prior to the match and advised to all admitted persons,” read the statement.

Added SRC, “The activities shall, in addition to the requirements specified in Statutory Instrument 228B of 2021, World Health Organization guidelines on safe resumption of sport, your approved protocols, national legislation and policy directives, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), International Federation protocols relating to the prevention and containment of COVID-19.”

Zifa announced on its social media pages that 2000 fans, vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed stadium access in the Chibuku Super Cup matches.

Two other matches will be played on Sunday with Harare City taking on Dynamos at Baobab Stadium while Caps United clash with ZPC Kariba at the National Sports Stadium.

The weekend fixtures start tomorrow with a dead rubber Group 1 match featuring Yadah and Herentals at the National Sports Stadium.

Soccer fans in the country were last at a stadium in December 2019 to watch FC Platinum beat Highlanders in a Castle Lager Challenge Cup at Barbourfields Stadium.

