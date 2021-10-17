Chibuku Super Cup: End of the road for Caps United

BY HENRY MHARA IN MHONDORO NGEZI

CAPS United are out of the Chibuku Super Cup after they were held by rivals Dynamos in a Group A match played at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro Ngezi on Sunday.

Needing to win to stay in the competition and push their fight to the last round of group matches, the Green Machine found themselves chasing the game after a Bill Antonio super strike early in the second half.

An Emmanuel Jalai own goal moments later levelled matters but the Darlington Dodo coached side could not find the much needed winner despite creating enough chances.

With eight points, Caps United are out of the race for a quarterfinals spot rendering their last match of the group meaningless.

The draw means group leaders Dynamos remains unbeaten as they increased their points tally to 24 points and will face Group C runners up Black Rhinos in the last eight.