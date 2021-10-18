Caf bans Zim from hosting international matches

Zimbabwe will be barred from hosting international matches for inter-club competitions and country after their forthcoming match with Ethiopia, CAF has said.This follows the country’s failure to upgrade its stadiums to meet international standards.

Zifa have released a statement announcing the latest Caf decision, as government drags its feet in dealing with outstanding issues.

The Warriors have been eliminated from the World Cup running and will not have any home assignments until they begin the Afcon qualifiers for the edition that comes after next year’s finals in Cameroon.

The National Sports Stadium was banned from hosting senior teams’ matches in 2020 but was provisionally cleared.