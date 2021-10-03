Bulawayo City finally wins

By Sindiso Dube

BULAWAYO CHIEFS . . . 1

BULAWAYO CITY . . . . . .2

Youthful Bulawayo City FC registered their first win in a Chibuku Super Cup Group 2 match played at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday morning against Bulawayo Chiefs.

The win took City to third on the log standings with four points, while Mark Mathe’s Chiefs anchor the log with two points.

From the group, Highlanders and Chicken Inn progress to the quarter-final stages of the Cup.

Chiefs opened the scoring in the 22nd minute from the penalty spot through Billy Veremu after Farai Matare was fouled in the box by the city goalie Bhekimpilo Ncube.

City tried to pull one back, but Mgcini Sibanda failed to convert a sitter, with David Bizabani punching the ball out of danger.

Philani “Beefy” Ncube’s lads came back motivated in the second half and converted their first chance through a Tawanda Zinaka 48th minute strike to level the score.

Chiefs goalie Bizabani was replaced by former Bulawayo City, Bantu Rovers and Highlanders goalie Wellington Muuya after he picked an injury.

City controlled much of the ball possession in the second half and their work paid off in the 73rd minute following a good goal from substitute Dalubuhle Dlodlo, a former Highlanders player.

The goal came from a counter-attack involving goalie Ncube, who found a running Altorn Ndlovu, who dribbled and left a Chiefs defender for dead before finding Dlodlo who fired the ball into the net.

Chiefs were given a chance to level the score after being awarded another penalty in the 80th minute, but Veremu had his effort saved.

Speaking after the match, City coach said his team had finally remembered to win.

“We have remembered to win. We came in with a plan and we told ourselves today is our day we needed to come out with either three points or a point,” he said.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs: D Bizabani (W Muuya, 55’), B Nyahunzvi, M Gasela (D Jaricha, 55’), G Gumpo , H Chikosa (B Makopa, 55’) L Ndlela, M.Nkolo, M Msebe, B Veremu, F Moyo, F Matare (J Nyabinde, 46’).

Bulawayo City: B Ncube, L Ncube, D Sibanda, V Moyo, W Munorwei, M Ncube, W Ndiweni (S Sibanda, 85’), C Machisi (W Kamudyariwa, 63’), T Zinaka (D Dlodlo, 63’), A Ndlovu, M Sibanda

