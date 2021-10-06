At least 37 killed in inter-tribal conflict in South Sudan’s Warrap State

At least 37 civilians have been killed and 48 others wounded in the past three days due to a renewed inter-communal violence in South Sudan’s Warrap State, the police confirmed on Tuesday.

James Dak Karlo, National Police Service deputy spokesperson said fighting between armed youths erupted on Sunday between Luacjang, Yhhiik, and Lou-paher of Romathieng village, Tonj East County.

“The inter-clan conflict is emerging again in Warrap as a result of cattle rustling,” Karlo said in a statement issued in Juba.

The official said the inter-communal fight that set numerous houses ablaze occurred on Sunday morning.

“The deadly clashes among the communities claimed 37 lives, with 48 others wounded and houses burnt to ashes in the Lou area,” he added.

He said authorities in the region are making efforts to reinforce the security situation in the areas affected to contain the situation which is rapidly deteriorating, noting that the government will bring culprits to book.

Warrap state has been mired in a series of inter-communal fights, which also left 27 people killed and 29 others injured on August 16.

Since 2019, South Sudan has been experiencing a surge in communal violence in Jonglei, Warrap and Lakes states mainly due to cattle rustling, child abduction and revenge killings. -CGTN