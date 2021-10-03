HomeHeadlinesAfghanistan: Kabul mosque bomb blast leaves a 'number of civilians dead', Taliban...
Afghanistan: Kabul mosque bomb blast leaves a ‘number of civilians dead’, Taliban say

A bomb has exploded in the entrance of a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul, leaving a “number of civilians dead”, according to the Taliban.

The blast happened as a memorial service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, who later tweeted the attack had claimed civilian lives.

He did not provide a figure for the number killed and said an investigation was ongoing.

Emergency NGO, an Italian-funded hospital in Kabul, tweeted it had received four people wounded in the blast.

