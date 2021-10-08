7 die in mine explosion

BY VANESSA GUZHA

SEVEN people, six of them Chinese nationals and a Zimbabwean died on Thursday when a gas cylinder exploded at SAS Mine in Lowdale, Mazowe South, in Mashonaland Central province.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident, but did not disclose the nationality of the six foreign victims.

However, a well-placed source said they are Chinese.

Police said they were still investigating the circumstances that led to the explosion.

“One person was critically injured and is currently admitted at local hospital,” he said.

“More details to follow in due course as the scene is being attended.”

NewsDay Weekender has it on good authority that the critically injured one is a Chinese admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Mazowe South MP Fortune Chasi on Thursday tweeted: “Very sad development at Saisai Mine, Mazowe South, ward 20. Oxygen tanks burst, killing several people who include one child and five Chinese.”