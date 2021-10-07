3 MDC Alliance members acquitted

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

THREE MDC Alliance activists, who were arrested and arraigned before the courts for criminal nuisance, were yesterday acquitted by Harare magistrate Barbara Mateko.

Kudakwashe Butau, Ngonidzashe Mupumba and Patrick Shumba were acquitted at the close of the State case, while another opposition activist, Vongai Tome was put to her defence.

When Tome, a senior MDC Alliance official was arrested in April this year, she complained that she had been fondled by a police officer who was trying to disperse party youths gathered at the court premises in solidarity with convicted party member, Makomborero Haruziviishe.

But she was picked by the police together with Butau, Mupumba and Shumba and charged with disorderly conduct.

Her application for discharge was dismissed by Mateko at the close of the State case.

In her ruling, Mateko said two police witnesses testified saying Tome had insulted them on the day in question.

Human rights lawyer Gift Mtisi led the defence.