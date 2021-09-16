Zupco conductor killer appears in court

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

THE suspect in the shooting of a Zupco conductor appeared before a Harare magistrate yesterday charged with murder.

Campion Marowa (35), who was represented by Norman Mugiya, appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi, who remanded him in custody to September 30.

Marowa is also facing charges of theft and violation of the Firearms Act.

The State alleges that on September 13 this year at around 2045hrs, Marowa boarded a Zupco bus where Joyce Kazhumba was the conductor.

It is alleged that Marowa was armed with a .38 Astra revolver loaded with three rounds of ammunition.

When the bus reached its destination in Dzivarasekwa 4, Marowa was among the last passengers to disembark while Kazhumba was completing log sheets.

Marowa then pulled a loaded revolver and shot Kazhumba on the head and disappeared into the darkness.

After committing the offence, Marowa removed the cartridge and hid it along Samora Machel Avenue by the Harare Polytechnic College precast wall.

Marowa proceeded to number 9 Rudland Avenue, Belvedere, Harare where he had been deployed as a security guard the previous day.

He hid the revolver, now loaded with two rounds of ammunition, in a changing room without notifying the guard who was on duty.

The following day, Marowa later advised his supervisor Munyaradzi Musekiwa via a text message where he hid the revolver.

Marowa is also accused of stealing 25 litres of diesel from Eagle Liner Bus Company.

