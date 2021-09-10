ZTA on sport tourism drive

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has stepped up its domestic tourism marketing efforts after entering into a partnership with Sports Tourism Inc to host the three-day Victoria Falls Sports Tourism Experience between September 24 and 26 in Victoria Falls.

ZTA spokesperson Godfrey Koti said the objective of the festival is to promote sports tourism, market destination Zimbabwe and create sustainable development for marginalised communities in resort towns.

“We were approached by Sports Inc to partner them in this initiative and we were immediately impressed. We saw an opportunity to market the destination using sport as the festival will help us propel the domestic tourism drive that is currently underway, the ZimBho campaign,” he said.

“The sports tourism concept is now a big product across the globe.

“We believe that there is a massive opportunity for collaboration with sport to further reach critical masses. This will allow us to position Zimbabwe as a must-visit destination for both local and international tourists.”

Koti said the event, to be hosted at various venues in adherence with COVID-19 protocols, would incorporate sport codes such as golf, tennis, mountain biking, marathon and aerobics.

Sports Tourism Inc spokesperson Malvin Kanjere said they were targeting to revive domestic tourism.

“We support the continued collaborative efforts of the government and the private sector to spur on the recovery of tourism,” he said.

“We have been fortunate to collaborate with a diverse array of partners and sponsors to make this happen because we are all focused on the same goal, enhancing domestic tourism and supporting the recovery efforts.”

Before the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, sports tourism was becoming one of the fastest growing sectors of the global travel industry.