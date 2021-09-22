ZTA embarks on service excellence staff training programme

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) yesterday said an aggressive service excellence training programme would be rolled out to hotel frontline staff to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The programme kicked off in March with the training of 10 provincial tourism officers from the Environment ministry and is now set to spread to hotels and lodges.

ZTA spokesperson Godfrey Koti said the training had also been extended to the authority’s frontline staff and would be rolled out to all its staff members.

“It is our duty to ensure that tourism operators are well trained on the importance of efficient service provision,” he said.

“We are here to assist tourism players. In this case, our employees need to understand the importance of service excellence.”

Koti said they also expected to take the programme to fellow parastatals and State enterprises such as the Immigration Department, the Airports Company of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, National Handling Services and Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority with the aim of improving service delivery in the entire hospitality industry and other supporting organisations in handling and dealing with clients in the tourism industry.

