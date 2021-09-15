Zim, Kenyan authors co-pen cultural anthology

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

NAMIBIA-BASED Zimbabwean author, Calvin Chikwata has joined forces with Kenyan writer Irene Melissa to co-author a cultural anthology titled Untamed published on Amazon.

Chikwata told NewsDay Life & Style that the book is driven by love, threats from family and friends.

“The cultural anthology titled Untamed carries a story based on two main characters from different countries in the sub-Sahara region. It is a project co-authored with the view of bringing out our African culture and how we can live together if love is to be the centre piece,” he said.

“We presented our narrative in quite a number of themes so that anybody can relate to our characters through life experiences, geographical space.

“We have the themes of love, culture and forgiveness.”

Chikwata said the anthology was an international project and it might take time to be fully recognised by the readers.

“On the market I will honestly say that is where there is a layoff, our book is an international project and it might take time for it to gain the acceptance and deliverance it deserves,” he said.

“My co-author said she is highly grateful that the community appreciated the book and they are coming back for review and applaud for such an enticing literary work.”

Chikwata said he had learned a lot from emerging African writers and mastered poetry and scriptwriting when he joined the Writers Space Africa in 2017.

“Despite publishing Untamed I have a lot of unpublished novels including my debut novel Tears of Rue and other co-authored works like Lamenting Jewel,” he said.

“I also managed to co-author a poetry anthology with a group of Zimbabwean poets.

“The anthology is called Stone-house Echoes.

“This is a thrilling and exciting book as the young voices lament stories happening in Zimbabwe using different themes.”

