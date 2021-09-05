Woman gangs up with son, brother to kill lover

BY SILAS NKALA

A FILABUSI woman allegedly ganged up with her son and brother to kill her boyfriend before burning and burying his remains in a shallow grave in a nearby mountain.

The woman, Siphathisiwe Sifiso Dube (49), from Siyaphambili Village, appeared before Filabusi regional magistrate Abednico Ndebele last Friday charged with the murder of Stanley Moyo along with her son Mqondisi Mkandla (20) and her younger brother Bhekimpilo Nkomo (42).

They were not asked to plead, and the magistrate remanded them in custody to September 16.

He advised them to apply for bail at the High Court due to the severity of the case.

Prosecutor Shepherd Moyo told the court that on August 16 this year, Dube and Moyo had a misunderstanding over an unspecified issue.

Nkomo and Mkandla intervened and allegedly assaulted Moyo, leading to his death.

The court further heard that the trio carried the body to a nearby mountain, where they buried it in a shallow grave.

The prosecution alleged that after a few days, the three discovered that dogs had dug up the grave and were feasting on Moyo’s body. They then allegedly decided to burn and rebury it.

The offence came to light after Moyo’s relatives started looking for him. The court heard that Dube voluntarily led the police to where they had buried Moyo.

