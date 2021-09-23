When Patsime takes dry jokes to Intwasa

BY SINDISO DUBE

HARARE-BASED theatre organisation Patsime Trust, which runs the Jasen Mphepo Little Theatre, on Wednesday presented a night of laughter as they brought the Dry Jokes comedy show to the on-going Intwasa Arts Festival KoBulawayo.

The show has been performed in Harare and it was its first time to be staged in Bulawayo, at the festival.

In line with the COVID-19 measures and guidelines, a handful of people braved the cold to attend the show hosted by Sandra Mpofu.

The show featured Abiatha Mugadza and Nash Mphepo exchanging satirical commentary on the diverse cultures in Zimbabwe and the language divide in the country.

The show was also infused with music as the comedians danced to Sikhosana Buhlungu’s Dlala Ntethe.

After the show, the same venue hosted Secret of The Siren, a solo theatre performance directed by Nelson Mapako and performed by Mildred Nkomo.

Today the festival will kick-off with the Women’s Round Table from 10am to 4pm at the Art Gallery, while Amplifying Girls Voices Through Digital Arts will be hosted at the Bulawayo Club from 2pm to 4pm.

Later, the Art Gallery will host the Women, Wine, and Words all-female show to be headlined by Feli Nandi, Nobuntu, comedian Munya Banshee and Katee.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style, Intwasa festival spokesperson Nkululeko Nkala said they were looking forward to a refreshing show tonight mixed with great and diverse talents and genres.

“Wambuli Katee is a singer from Kenya, who is here on a cultural exchange mission. She started off as a cover artist, but has since blown up and done well with about five recorded tracks. She is in Zimbabwe to do collaborations with Msizkay, Nutty O, and Qeqeshiwe,” he said.

“Feli Nandi is one of the trending and hot artist in Harare who is doing well and also headlining the Shoko Festival. Nobuntu is our very own world-travelling celebrity while Banshee is a poet from the capital.”

Riding high on her new release, Unotyei, Nandi said she was excited about her debut Intwasa show performance.

“I am excited to have an opportunity to perform in the city for the first time. I thank Intwasa for such an opportunity to share my music with Bulawayo and I will bring in different sounds and flavours of music,” she said.

“I will perform my new single Unotyeyi and more songs from my catalogue, all I can say is I am ready for Bulawayo.”

Meanwhile, in Harare, the virtual Shoko Festival’s highlight is the Mash Ups Night show that will bring the weekend flavour featuring an artistic collaboration of the likes of Sylent Nqo, Djembe Monks, Thandy Dhlana, Thandeka, Feli Nandi, GZE, Jungle Loco and Dancehall Kedha, among others.

The festival reaches its climax tomorrow in a jam-packed Peace In The Hood show with lots of plot twists for the virtual audience.

The show will feature dancehall singer Tocky Vibes, Van Choga, Daruler, Tanto Wave and Voltz JT, among others.

