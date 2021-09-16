Vuyo Brown features on Speedy’s album

BY PRESTIGE MUNTANGA

BULAWAYO-BASED award-winning songbird Vuyo Brown has featured on popular South Africa’s kwaito and R&B singer Speedy’s forthcoming album.

Vuyo added her voice to the song titled I Need You that celebrates love.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Vuyo said she was honoured to have worked with Speedy on his project of the amapiano genre.

“It is still surreal. Speedy is a legend, but is so welcoming and kind. I can now say I co-wrote a song that is published by Universal Music,” she said.

Vuyo has risen to prominence on the Zimbabwe music scene through her powerful compositions.

