UK government working ‘quickly’ to remove PCR tests for travel

We have been discussing travel rules today and now Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has been speaking to the Transport Committee.

He says the government is working as “quickly as possible” to remove PCR testing for international travellers but he is not able to give an exact date when they would be lifted.

However he says his colleagues in the Department of Health are “aware of half term”, when families may be wishing to go on holiday.

“It’s clear the range of measures I introduced this week and last week are going to make a big difference and people will be able to travel much more freely,” he says.

“Part of that is the removal of the PCR test on day two and replacing it with a much simpler lateral flow test.”- BBC