Tin Tin back on airwaves

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

POPULAR actress-cum-radio-and-television-presenter Tinopona “Tin Tin” Katsande is back on the airwaves after a long absence.

Her voice rocked the radio on Sunday as she co-presented with Tonderai Nokutenda Katsande on the new ZiFM Stereo show, The Sunday Brunch, coming as a surprise to many.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style, Tin Tin said she was thrilled to be back on daytime radio.

“It is a blessing to be able to do what you love and love what you do, but most of all I am honoured and humbled to be back working with my mentor, friend and biggest most loyal cheerleader, my boss TK,” she said.

“I am a bit surprised that it’s been purported that this is my first time back on ZiFM since I was unlawfully dismissed over seven years ago. That is incorrect, I rejoined ZiFM three years ago with my own show called Formation that aired on Sunday nights.

“I then fell pregnant with my second son. It was a difficult pregnancy and I had to stop the late-night shift and when I gave birth, I then decided to hang the radio coat for a while as I focused on raising my newborn baby Yambuko.”

Tin Tin said returning to radio was perfect timing.

“I am running an entrepreneurial egg business as a side hustle from my entertainment career. I’m so very grateful for the opportunity and how everything is coming full circle,” she said.

“I had very few family and friends who distanced themselves from me, but I did not judge them for such is life. No one wants to be associated with improper things. But I had much more family and friends and colleagues that stood by me at every hurdle.”

Tin Tin said she was blessed with a supportive, strong and outspoken group of friends and family members who stood by her during hard times.

“They (family members and friends) have been my anchor in many situations where my mental and emotional health was in jeopardy. They were very supportive and encouraging at every step. I love and owe my fans so much,” she said.

Tin Tin said she would continue with her Mazai KwaTino project since it is growing.

“Mazai KwaTino will never die. I never left the arts, I had just taken a break and with COVID-19 lockdowns. I certainly needed to find a side hustle and now this side hustle is blossoming into a formal business,” she said.

“Never in a million years did I think I would be into agricultural business, but I am seeing the opportunity and growing slowly, but steadily.”