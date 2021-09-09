Time up for Logarušic

WARRIORS’ humiliating defeat by Ethiopia in Group G of the Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday should be ample evidence that coach Zdravko Logarušic is not fit for the job.

With the defeat to lowly Ethiopia, the Warriors sunk to the foot of the four-team log table and are the only ones without a win from the first two rounds of matches.

Logarušic’s unprecedented poor record, having presided over a single win in 14 matches, paints a gloomy picture about the future of the team under his tutelage.

It is clear that Zimbabwe will not achieve much under Logarušic and the Warriors’ World Cup campaign looks doomed.

All is not lost though with four more matches still to come, but if Logarušic is going to preside over those matches then we might as well forget about qualifying to the next stage.

The current Zifa board should be advised that the success or failure of any association is measured by the success or failure of national teams. If they decide to be stubborn and stick to Logarušic, they should know that his failure is also theirs. Football is the most supported sport in the country. When the Warriors lose, the nation is naturally plunged into a sombre mood.

Football fans were disappointed on Tuesday after the team went down in Ethiopia after they had produced another lifeless display in their nil-all draw against South Africa.

It seems everyone, except Zifa officials, agrees that Logarušic’s time should be up by now, and we wonder why Felton Kamambo’s executive has chosen to bury its head in the sand — preferring to retain an expensive but incompetent coach.

We cannot watch him put to waste a generation of good talent that Zimbabwe currently has.

The Africa Cup of Nations finals are coming this January and with the way Logarušic is struggling against some of the smaller teams on the continent, he leaves fans with little hope of reaching the knockout stages.

Zifa should take a leaf from Egypt who sacked their coach even though he was riding on an unbeaten record.

They looked at the way the team was playing and were not convinced he would take them to the “promised land” as it were.

Zambia did the same when they sacked Serbian Micho to replace him with a local coach after they had failed to qualify for the Afcon finals. Zifa should not waste time going through reports prepared by Logarušic to justify his poor show. They should just get rid of him and move on.