Teen model extends begging bowl to represent Zim

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

REIGNING Miss Chitungwiza, Catherine Wayah (17), who is set to represent the country at Miss Delight pageant scheduled for October 9 in Johannesburg, South Africa, has extended a begging bowl to well-wishers to raise funds so that she can travel for the pageant.

The teen model, who is also Miss Glam, will represent Zimbabwe at the pageant after she was recently crowned the Face of Nemarsh Talent queen.

In her efforts to raise the funds, Wayah told NewsDay Life & Style that she has so far opened a restaurant, Fluffy Foods in Waterfalls, Harare.

“Representing my country and raising its flag high will be a lifetime achievement that I would not want to miss. Coming from humble beginnings, it will be an honour to participate at Miss Delight, but I am facing financial challenges,” she said.

“I need about R2 000 to cover transport and accommodation. I am, therefore, appealing to sponsors for support and in return I will make sure that I market their brand since the pageant will be live-streamed on different social media platforms. The world will get to know more about the sponsor’s brand or products,” Wayah said, adding that she has remained focused towards building her career in this competitive profession.

“Criticism has helped me to grow to another level. It did not cause me to backside. I believe that one day I will be a testimony,” she said.

“I am being trained by Prospect Modelling Agency trainer Lashly Kashesha on public speaking, among other skills. I am so grateful for his support.”

Wayah said she was grateful to local designer Peter Nyekete who has volunteered to sponsor her wardrobe.

Kashesha said the teen model was destined for greater heights and will be a role model to many.

“After noticing that public speaking was a challenge to her, I have been working with her for the past two months to make sure that she won’t be a victim of mockery in the industry again,” she said.

“I am very proud of her resilience and confident that she is not going to disappoint.”

