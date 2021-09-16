Tariro Negitare unveils new thing

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

AFRO-SOUL musician Tariro Negitare this morning released her latest single New Thing that has two versions, a full band radio edit and an acoustic version.

The radio edit was produced by local instrumentalist Kelly Rusike while the acoustic version was produced by United States (US) based Nigerian music producer, recording and performing artist Ibukun Emuwawon popularly known as IBK Spaceshipboi.

The radio edit song, features the country’s top instrumentalists Rusike on bass, Norman Masamba on lead guitar, Blessing Chimanga on drums and Tariro neGitare on acoustic guitar and vocals.

In an interview with NewsDay Life &Style, Tariro neGitare said the song is motivated by Isaiah 43:18-19.

“The song it’s about a new season. God’s promise for new blessings. It’s a word in season hoping to inspire everyone who hears it to believe in the new promise that God is doing for them. He is doing something new and all we need to do is believe and embrace it and be expectant,” she said.

“In the spirit of collaboration, the video for the song is being produced by Matamba Film labs for Women fronted by renowned filmmaker Siza Mukwedeni. Their aim is to collaborate with female musicians to create beautiful visuals that will complement their products as well as increase the capacity of female filmmakers in Zimbabwe and beyond.”

Tariro neGitare and IBK Spaceshipboi met in 2015 as One Beat Fellows, a US music diplomacy program in which they were both selected to partake.

One Beat is an annual US, based residency and tour that brings musicians together from around the globe to collaboratively write, produce and perform original music and develop strategies for arts based civic and social engagement.