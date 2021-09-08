Tana River grazing fields now filled with carcasses as drought bites

More than 1,000 heads of livestock are feared dead in Tana River County as drought ravages the county.

What used to be green grazing fields filled with grass and fodder is now a bed of carcasses as residents count losses each day.

Villages are filled with choking odour as locals teeter at the brink of imminent starvation owing to lack of food and water.

According to the residents in Wayu Boru, the number of dead livestock could be more as some of the herders have returned home empty-handed from the 390-kilometre walk from Waldena to Lamu in search of pasture.

“We had walked more than 40 kilometres to the nearest water reservoir. A few kilometres to the water point, the cows got tired from the scorching sun and started falling, we had to carry them to the water source,” says Ismail Kushushu.

Mr Kushushu has lost 15 cows and each day, he watches as the health of the remaining 20 deteriorates.

The water pans that were just a kilometre from the village have dried up and are now filled with carcasses of livestock and wild animals that used to depend on them.