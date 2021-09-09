Talent is not enough for artists: Mono

BY TENDAI SAUTA

AS the world commemorated the International Literacy Day on Wednesday, renowned multi-instrumentalist-cum-music producer Clive “Mono” Mukundu said schools should teach more local music and musicology than foreign material.

International Literacy Day is celebrated annually on September 8 to raise awareness about the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights. The day was declared by Unesco on October 26, 1966.

Mono, who owns Monolio Recording Stable in Harare, told NewsDay Life &Style that talent was not enough for artists.

“We have a sharp divide between musicians who are naturally gifted, without formal education and some with formal education who do not understand music at all. This is something that is, however, being rectified,” he said.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in lockdowns as a measure to curb the spread of the virus, Mono who has 32 years experience in the showbiz, said he had managed to stay afloat due to his techno-savvy abilities.

“Live performances have remained banned, so it’s now 18 months of no work for musicians and it’s not looking good for us,” he said.

“As for me, I am working online. One of my South African clients, Bongo Riot, won two South African Music Awards (Sama) in a row with albums that I produced or co-produced.”

Mono said he had received great responses from Zimbabweans in the diaspora and other nationalities abroad on his music productions.

“I have contributed a lot to the music industry.

“I have featured on more than a thousand albums, toured around the world with giants as the late music superstars Oliver Mtukudzi and Chiwoniso Maraire,” he said.

“I have also contributed to the success stories of such people like Jah Prayzah and Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave.”

As advice, Mono said fellow artists should be original, adding that sounding Zimbabwean is where the money is.

