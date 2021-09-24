Surge in students suicide attempts

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

AUTHORITIES have raised concern over a recent spike in suicide attempts involving students.

Government recently urged learning institutions to employ strategies to curb bullying and avoid such incidents.

On Tuesday, two Form 3 female students at the Catholic-run All Souls Mission in Mutoko attempted to commit suicide after they were bullied by a prefect.

The girls are both aged 16.

NewsDay Weekender is reliably informed that the duo took an overdose of unknown tablets before they were rushed to Luisa Guidoti Hospital, where they were treated before being discharged the following morning.

Government, through the Primary and Education ministry, has since dispatched a team to investigate the circumstances that led to the incident.

Mashonaland East provincial education director Anatoria Ncube confirmed the incident saying the students had since resumed lessons.

“I confirm receiving a report on two learners who attempted to commit suicide at All Souls Mission in Mutoko,” she said.

“I have since dispatched a team to the school to investigate the circumstance so that we have a comprehensive report on what really transpired. For now, the learners are very safe and they have since resumed lessons after being treated at the mission hospital.”

The incident comes at a time when cases of suicide among teenagers have been on the rise countrywide.

In April, at Mutare Boys High, two Form 1 learners were forced to do romantic acts while being filmed by senior boys.

Follow Jairos on Twitter @jairossaunyama