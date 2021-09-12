Sisters team up with friend to kill boyfriend

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A HARARE woman teamed up with her sister and friend to fatally assault her boyfriend following an alteration.

Rhoda Mbofana (36), along with her younger sister, Esther Mbofana (18) and Fearless Manuere (20) on Saturday appeared before Harare magistrate Shane Kubonera charged with murder.

They were advised to apply for bail at the High Court and were remanded in custody to September 23.

The State alleged that on September 9 this year, Rhoda had a misunderstanding with her boyfriend, Tawanda Chembere who had visited her at her Mt Hampden home.

Manuere and Esther allegedly intervened.

However, the trio called the police and claimed that Chemhere had fallen into a nearby pit but the law enforcement agents noted a deep cut on his head consistent with an assault and arrested them.

