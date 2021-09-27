Shot in the arm for girl child

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

THE Primary and Secondary Education ministry yesterday received 13 all-terrain vehicles and 34 motorcycles donated by the British government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) towards supporting the education of the girl child in 34 selected districts.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the ministry’s secretary Tumisang Thabela said the donation would go a long way in monitoring and inspecting schools and as well as supporting projects implemented through two FCDO bilateral education programmes.

“I am honoured and privileged to officiate at this special occasion to celebrate a collaboration of supporting the Zimbabwe education system through the donation of vehicles and motorbikes,” she said.

Thabela hailed the Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) for its involvement in supporting both community and government programmes.

“Today, we acknowledge and celebrate as a ministry availing of 13 4×4 twin cabs and 34 motorcycles to the Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) Zimbabwe. These motor vehicles will be deployed to 13 Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education districts while the motorcycles will be deployed to 34 districts in order to support ongoing education programmes.

She said the ministry had made many strides in the last few years, including the provision of school improvement grants for infrastructure development, provision of learning materials and training of teachers.

“Despite the undoing by COVID 19 pandemic to our cumulative impact, I very much hope that we can continue to work together productively and with continued mutual respect in the years to come. We can do right by MOPSE mission statement: to provide equitable, quality, inclusive, relevant and competency-driven infant, junior, secondary and non-formal

education.”

CAMFED has collaborated with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education for more than 27 years.

