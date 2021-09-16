Sewer defects hamper Hwange housing project

BY SILAS NKALA

DEFECTS on the sewer system have hampered the servicing of over 2 000 residential stands in Empumalanga West in Hwange with the local authority, urging the government to tighten its screws on monitoring of such projects to avoid poor workmanship.

“Residents have started complaining about defects in sewer lines. We are, therefore, urging the ministry (National Housing and Social Amenities) to enhance its monitoring and supervision of the project so that contractors don’t cut corners,” town secretary Ndumiso Mdlalose said.

He said despite the excitement over the project, the local board was not satisfied with the workmanship exhibited by those contracted for the water and sewage reticulation systems.

“It goes a long way in ensuring fulfilment of National Development Strategy One as we march towards achieving the country’s vision of being an upper-middle society by 2030,” he said.

Indications are that the servicing of the 2 145 stands is expected to be completed by year end.

RM Construction was contracted to install water and sewage reticulation systems while Asphalt Products is servicing the road network.

RM Construction surveyor Owen Maniki acknowledged the anomaly on the sewer line, adding that it was being rectified.

He said the company was committed to completing the installation of the sewage and water reticulation systems by November.

“We are almost done with completing phase one with only about 20% left and we will soon be moving to phase two. The entire project is made up of three phases and we are targeting to complete it by November,” he said.

Asphalt Products has promised to complete road servicing by December.

The Empumalanga West Housing Project was initiated by council in 2014 as a way of providing low-cost houses to residents.

The beneficiaries of the stands paid US$50 each per month as contribution towards payment for the contractors.

