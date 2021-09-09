Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo dates announced

By Donald Nyandoro

The 15th edition of the internationally acclaimed annual tourism trade fair, Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo will now be hosted virtually from 27 – 29 October 2021 owing to the Covid-19 induced restriction on movement and limited numbers on mass gatherings.

Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo is an annual tourism trade fair organised by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) to showcase the widest variety of Africa’s best tourism products.

The expo attracts international visitors and media from across the world.

Acting chief executive for ZTA, Givemore Chidzidzi said they have since upgraded their technology systems to include ‘on-demand’ meeting requests platform, live HD video conferencing and a virtual auditorium for interactive webinar sessions as well as virtual exhibitor booths.

“We have seen it prudent to enhance features of the platform so as to remain competitive and to keep abreast with international virtual platform. The platform has become more user friendly as participants can now schedule meetings using their respective time zones.

“This year’s edition will see a series of webinars being hosted and will touch on topical issues including the market perspective webinar session where agents from key source markets will share insights on the changing global trends due to the effects of the pandemic,” he said.

The recruitment of international buyers for this year’s edition has commenced and the ZTA is optimistic that new buyers will participate at this year’s event and registration for exhibitors will open on the 15th of September while the meetings diary is set to open in the first week of October.

Chidzidzi also highlighted that World Tourism Expo has remained relevant during these trying times and this year’s edition is expected to supercede the successes achieved during the 2020 edition.

“The ZTA recently collaborated with Rida International Travel Solutions to promote destination Zimbabwe to over 400 buyers from South East Asia. ZTA has adapted to the new normal in the wake of the pandemic which now defines how to engage with the markets,” he said.