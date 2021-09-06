Saadi Gaddafi: Son of Libya’s ex-leader freed from Tripoli jail

The son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi has been freed from prison where he had been held since 2014.

Saadi Gaddafi – a former commander of Libya’s special forces – was famous for attempting an Italian football career.

In 2003 he signed for Perugia, but rarely stepped on the pitch.

He fled to Niger when his father was overthrown and killed in 2011, but was extradited back to Libya where he was cleared of crimes including murder.

A justice ministry source told the AFP news agency the decision was made to free Mr Gaddafi, said to be either 47 or 48, following a court ruling several years ago.

A separate source said certain conditions had to be met before the release.

He had been accused of the killing of Libyan football coach Bashir al-Rayani in 2005, as well as committing crimes against protestors when the uprising against his father began in 2011.