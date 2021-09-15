Rushed Cala will not benefit pupils: Teachers

BY NIZBERT MOYO

Teachers have condemned the decision by the government to rush the implementation of the Continuous Assessment Learning Activity (Cala) which they say was now an inconvenience and a burden to both teachers and learners.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe Matabeleland North provincial chairperson Kwanele Ndlovu told NewsDay yesterday that teachers and students would have a challenge in trying to balance time for syllabus coverage and Cala, given the time left before examinations.

“While it is an excellent move to learners, I strongly condemn the way it is rushed and administered given the short notice of its implementation,” Ndlovu said.

“Instead of benefiting the learner, it is now an inconvenience and an uncalled for burden.

“For learning areas like Language, Maths and Science, which constitute the bulk of learners, one wonders how the concerned teachers and learners will balance time for the syllabus coverage and Cala.”

She said while the Primary and Secondary Education ministry was pushing for Cala, teachers and students were questioning the feasibility of this exercise, adding that the training for teachers was inadequate.

“Those cascading Cala information during training could not answer most of the questions raised by teachers, the timing totally defeats the whole purpose of this students’ assessment.

I am not sure whether the government is aware that this move will promote the commercialisation of Cala,’’ she said.

Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) acting national secretary-general Goodwill Taderera said it was not proper for the government to force teachers to administer Cala, adding that it should have postponed the exercise to next year given the time left.

“Forcing issues without consultation is not a good move, the ministry actually requested teacher unions to submit their positions and Cala was one of them, we suggested that it must be moved to next year.

Immediately, after consultations to say Cala must be done, I think it is being insincere and the government should be realistic,’’ Taderera said.

