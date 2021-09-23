Rheam touts third book

BY SHARON SIBINDI

AWARD-WINNING Bulawayo-based author Bryony Rheam says her third novel, titled The Dying of the Light is set to be published soon.

She said this during the recent online launch of her other title All Come to Dust held in the United Kingdom (UK) where she had a conversation with Zimbabwean academic Drew Shaw.

“My next book is called The Dying of the Light. It is set in Bulawayo in the late 1930s and explores society at that time.

“It is very different to All Come to Dust. I think it is a lot darker, but there is still a vein of humour that runs through it,” she said.

In a follow up interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Rheam said the launch was aimed at the UK audience in particular, although anyone could join across the world.

“I would say I have a big following in the UK, it is definitely growing. It began with friends and family and also people who had a connection with Zimbabwe. However, there are some people who just like my writing, although they have not been to Zimbabwe,” she said.

Meanwhile amaBooks said: “The benefit of an online launch is that you can reach an international audience but, of course, the excitement of having a live audience is missing.

“The video of the launch can still be viewed on YouTube.”

Rheam, a winner of the international Write Your Own Christie competition, an Agatha Christie enthusiast, and the novel All Come to Dust is written in the style of a Christie detective story.

The novel is set in modern-day Zimbabwe, but also looks back to the time just before independence.

