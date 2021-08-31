Residents, councils forge alliance

BY TANGAI CHIPANGURA

The Zimbabwe National Organisation of Associations and Residents Trusts (ZNOART), a residents’ group representing all cities and towns in Zimbabwe, says it has made huge strides in getting ratepayers and service providers to work together for the development of all urban settlements and betterment of residents’ welfare.

The organisation, which was formed and duly registered two years ago, set up its 11th provincial structure, the ZNOART Chitungwiza Chapter, at the weekend, completing the organisation’s representation in the entire country.

ZNOART national chairperson Shepherd Chikomba, who presided over the inauguration of the Chitungwiza provincial structures, said the organisation had made huge strides since its formation in 2019.

“True to the purpose of our existence, ZNOART has struck very good relations with all the stakeholders in the area of our interest, which is the welfare of urban residents across the width and breadth of the country,” he said.

“Although we differ and even sometimes fight, we are working very well with the government and its various departments who have the mandate covering the welfare of urban residents in our country.”

Chikomba said the body had forged excellent relationships with local authorities as well as service providers such as the Environmental Management Agency, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority and Zesa Holdings, among others.

The purpose behind the formation of ZNOART was to bring the various associations, trusts and other residents groups under one big umbrella organisation that would bring cohesion and wider representation of the entire urban residents of Zimbabwe.

Such an organisation would be better placed to engage government and other service providers on a platform that would bring meaningful responses to the concerns of all residents countrywide.

Existing residents’ groupings are free to join and become affiliates of the national organisation as several have already done, Chikomba said.

“There is always strength in numbers, and the more the merrier,” he said.

On Friday, Chitungwiza Province Chapter chairman Obert Matsika unveiled his nine-member executive and ward co-ordinators whose duty is to monitor developments in each of Chitungwiza’s 25 wards and to take residents’ concerns to the relevant provincial structures, where they will be addressed.

“It is amazing what we are doing here. We have debunked the myth that service providers are unreachable,” Matsika said.

The group will also have representatives from service providers so that they understand the concerns of residents.

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe