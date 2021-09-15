‘Put egos aside to grow hip-hop music’

BY TATENDA CHITAURO

RISING hip-hop producer Talent “Jax Da Beat Bully” Mujeketwa (24) has urged fellow artistes in the genre to work together if they are to reach greater heights.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, the Gutu-bred artiste said he was sabotaged during his early days in the industry for coming from a small town.

“Zimbabwean hip-hop requires artistes to be united and uplift each other for the further growth of the genre. Artistes must do more collaborations and be able to share the stage at live concerts,” he said.

“During my early days, I did not get the credit I deserved for all the good music I was producing and I felt like the hip-hop industry was neglecting other artistes because of their background.”

A social work graduate from the University of Zimbabwe, Jax Da Beat Bully, said he was into music production full-time since he is yet to be employed.

“I drew my inspiration from American veteran producers such as Mike Will Made It and Lex Luger. I have so far produced some of the top trending hip-hop songs such as These Days by Voltz and Tsika an Afro fusion rendition of Willom Tight’s hit Ndinoda Wangu by award-winning rapper R Peels,” he said.

“I am all about supporting the new generation of Zimbabwean hip-hop. I am also working with R Peels on his forthcoming sixth album titled Revelations.”

Jax Da Beat Bully said he was planning to open a recording studio in the central business district before year end to help up-and-coming artistes.

