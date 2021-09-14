Publisher to nurture women writers

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

LOCAL female publisher, writer and motivational speaker Sympathy Sibanda said was planning to nurture potential women writers, publishers and poets.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Sibanda, who is an award-winning entrepreneur, said she considered writing a culture.

“Women are usually left out of certain programmes, they are always busy with house chores yet they are the custodians of much information which they never share,” she said.

“From the baseline survey we carried out, women have no knowledge on what publishing entails and how to craft stories which I am responding to by providing nurturing, grooming and motivation.”

Sibanda said she had formed a group of female writers, poets and potential writers that she described as a platform that provides all publishing information in one place.

“The group has diverse women across the world brought together by their love for writing. Women should have access to multiple income avenues through empowering themselves,” she said.

“An empowered woman empowers others and has options to fight cultural misconceptions, including abuse.”

As an entrepreneur, Sibanda runs a food manufacturing company which produces peanut butter, nuts, biltong and offers training for up-and-coming food producers.

