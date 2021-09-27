Positive Mangwiro seeks redemption

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Triangle are looking to revive their Chibuku Super Cup campaign following a difficulty start that has seen them tottering on the brink of falling by the wayside in the early vetting stages.

The Chiredzi-based club are set to take on Ngezi Platinum at Mandava stadium in Zvishavane tomorrow hoping to exert a revenge mission after a 3-1 defeat in the reverse fixture.

Triangle United coach Taurai Mangwiro and his Sugar Boys have been known to cause all sorts of problems to all big guns including both FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum in the local league.

But during the first round of matches in the Chibuku Super Cup, the low-veld side were a pale shadow of themselves, disorganised and weak in almost every department the squad.

That they even failed to outsmart WhaWha, who turned out to be the group’s punching bag, sketches a side struggling for form.

“We regrouped and everything has been going on very well except that we have Timothy January injured and goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu, who is sick, he is admitted as we speak,” Mangwiro said.

“There is a lot of work for us to do to improve on our standings in this Group. We only managed a point out of a possible nine points.

“We were not even good in both defence and striking department, but I believe we have motivated our players enough to get the job done this time and be the force we used to be in the league.”

The newly appointed Warriors assistant coach admitted that his side’s conversion rate was their Achilles heel.

“To be honest we were poor in terms of our scoring because we created a lot of chances, but we failed to score most of them.

“We scored one goal per match but that was not enough to give us a win. But we are going to work hard to get wins this time around.

“Everyone is ready and I am convinced that we are going to improve in both the defending department and as well as our scoring,” he added.

In Group 4, Ngezi Platinum lead with nine points, followed by FC Platinum on six.

Triangle and WhaWha follow in that order with one point each following their 1-1 draw.

