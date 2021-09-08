Politically-motivated arrests worry Zanu PF

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Zanu PF officials in Mashonaland East province are wary of politically-motivated arrests of members ahead of the looming provincial elections.

Speaking during a provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) meeting held in Marondera on Sunday, acting provincial chairperson Michael Madanha he suspected that some arrests of some top senior members were politically motivated.

“We are having a problem in which some of our members are being arrested due to influence from others. We really observe the rule of law and those breaking should be arrested, but of late some of the arrests are triggered by politics,” he said.

Last week, provincial youth league chairperson Kelvin Mutsvairo and youth league political commissar Lincoln Matare were arrested for illegally parcelling out residential stands to people. They were released on bail at the Goromonzi Magistrates Court.

The duo has since denied the allegations, describing the arrests as political. Mutsvairo is eyeing the provincial chairmanship post.

The youth league boss was on Sunday involved in an accident after an unregistered kombi encroached into his lane. In a video post, Mutsvairo blamed the incident on his political rivals.

In his speech, Zanu PF acting national political commissar Patrick Chinamasa, who was the guest of honour at the meeting, preached unity among party members before reading the riot act to party members campaigning before the party gave the greenlight.

He threatened disqualification of errant members.

Follow Jairos on Twitter @jairossaunyama