Poch lines up Messi, Neymar, Mbappe

Mauricio Pochettino has opened up about the possibility of Lionel Messi lining up with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for the first time in their upcoming UEFA Champions League tie.

Paris Saint-Germain are set to play against Club Brugge in their opening 2021/22 UCL fixture at 9pm tonight, and there is a buzz of curiosity as to whether or not fans will finally get to see the three big-name stars in the same starting XI.

Messi is yet to make his full debut for PSG as he worked his way back to match fitness after making the move to Paris. When the 34-year-old did make his first appearance for the French giants, it was a straight swap for Neymar as he came on as a substitute during a Ligue 1 match against Stade Reims late in August.

The Argentine was then expected to start against Clermont Foot last Saturday, but was reportedly rested after a busy international break with his country.

In a press conference on yesterday, however, manager Pochettino hinted that Les Parisiens’ supporters may finally get to see the birth of their new front three.

“Messi, Neymar and Mbappe, together? I join this collective excitement, I’m like everyone else, I would be crazy not to want to see them play together,” he said, according to Firstpost.

“Will we see them together tomorrow? Maybe, yes…”

The Argentine tactician also revealed who he thinks are the favourites for this season’s competition.

“With those names, you can get the feeling that we are ‘the team to beat’ but it is Chelsea, the defending champions, who are the team to beat,” Pochettino added when asked about how Messi’s arrival affected his team’s chances of winning the prestigious trophy.

“They have strengthened, spent much more money than PSG. But I don’t have a problem.

“We are a club that bought a lot of players this summer and recruited some very big names, but we must convert all of this as a team, as Chelsea did last year.” Kickoff